Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 3,946,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

