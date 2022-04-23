Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABB.
ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ABB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 3,946,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
About ABB (Get Rating)
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
