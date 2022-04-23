Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 353,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,044. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $296.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 931,372 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,033,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

