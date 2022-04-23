Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 104,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,776.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.