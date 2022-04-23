Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

