Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). GDS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

GDS stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.