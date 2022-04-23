Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

