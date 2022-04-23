Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 403,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.