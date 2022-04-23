Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Rating) will announce $761.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.02 million. Realty Income posted sales of $442.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

