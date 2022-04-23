Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $34.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLHG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SLHG stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

