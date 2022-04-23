Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

