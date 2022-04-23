Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to announce $157.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.05 million to $158.55 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stratasys by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.