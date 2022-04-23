Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.00. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 52.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 61.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

