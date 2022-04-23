Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.13 Million

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $266.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.10 million and the lowest is $261.49 million. WNS posted sales of $236.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in WNS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in WNS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.