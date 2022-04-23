Brokerages Expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 13,589,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,115. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

