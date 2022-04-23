Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.