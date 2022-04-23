Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.13 million to $13.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $103.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.23 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $63,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $1,977,305 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

