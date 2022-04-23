Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will report sales of $177.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

