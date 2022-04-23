Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 4,266,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

