Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.24.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

