Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) will post sales of $123.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $503.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $554.97 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

