Brokerages Expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 1,075,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21. ESS Tech has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

