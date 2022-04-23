Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of -1.63.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

