Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

NVDA stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4,195.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 186.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 56,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

