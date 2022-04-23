Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce $416.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.10 million to $429.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $437.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

OII opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 3.03. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 260,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

