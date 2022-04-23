Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

OC opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

