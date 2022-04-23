Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $571.58 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

