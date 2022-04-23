Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

