Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. Xylem has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 85.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.