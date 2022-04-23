C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.30. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

