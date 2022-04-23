Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post $918.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.20 million to $957.77 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CBT opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

