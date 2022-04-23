Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to report sales of $423.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $428.50 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

