Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.31.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$50.54 and a one year high of C$62.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.37.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.