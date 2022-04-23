Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.