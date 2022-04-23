Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

