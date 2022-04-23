Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Carriage Services stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

