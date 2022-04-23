Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 528,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,312. The firm has a market cap of $582.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $2,014,926 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.