Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

