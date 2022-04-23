CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

CBRE stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 1,745,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,992. CBRE Group has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

