CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.54 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $185.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

