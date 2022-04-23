Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
