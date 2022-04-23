Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $24.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

LNG opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

