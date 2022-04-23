ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ IMOS remained flat at $$32.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

