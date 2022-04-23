ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ IMOS remained flat at $$32.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.