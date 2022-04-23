Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.39. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after acquiring an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

