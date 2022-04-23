Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CSCO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

