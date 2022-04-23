Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

