Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.