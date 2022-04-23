Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Codex DNA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 190,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 133,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Codex DNA by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

