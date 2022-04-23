Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $107,986. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

