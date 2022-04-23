Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

