Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

